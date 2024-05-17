SITE MD announces Rs3.2b package for infrastructure improvement

HYDERABAD - The Managing Director Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) Ghazanfar Qadri has said that Rs. 3.2b package had been prepared for Hyderabad Site area and as soon as funds were released from government, the work would be started on the package.

According to a press release, he was addressing members of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) on Thursday. He said that industrialists were backbone of economy and when industries perform the employment opportunities will be created. He disclosed that digitized online facilitation centers would be set up for industrialists to provide them facilities at their doorsteps.

He maintained that new industrial zones were being set-up and Rs. 3bn would be spent for drainage and treatment project. He added that industrialists were tenants of Site area and without Site’s no objection certificate they would not pay tax to any other department. He said that the Sindh government was not providing funds to the Site, and salaries and pensions of employees were being paid through amount collected under tenancy. He said that efforts would be made to utilize tenancy for betterment of site.

HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui welcomed MD Site and said that HCCI felt that Site was serious in resolving problems of industrialists and industrialists contribute 90pc of GDP in the country. He said conditions of Site were before everyone whereas infrastructure was just broken. He said that accidents had become the order of the day and provision of water supply and drainage had become a major problem for industrialists. He said that encroachments were increasing in the area which had destroyed industrial environment. HCCI Chief said that Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) was asking to pay property tax although they were tenants of Site.

He said that 34 industrialists had paid money for plots but they were not given industrial plots despite lapse of two decades for Site phase II. He further said that if new industrial zone is created to today industrial activities would be started next day. Former Sindh Assembly Member Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui said that industrialization must increase in Sindh. He said roads had been destroyed in site and industrialists should be provided one window facility.