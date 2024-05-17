Successful council elections held in 553 schools in Sialkot

SIALKOT - On the directive of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif, student council elections were conducted across 553 schools in Sialkot district, including 309 schools for both boys and girls, and 144 middle schools. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain oversaw the electoral process, ensuring its smooth conduct. Divided into three sections in high and higher secondary schools, students participated in secret balloting to elect their representatives for key positions like president, vice president, general secretary, and finance secretary. Notable figures such as Thair Majed Kapur, Shafqat Khawar, Junaid Aftab, Dr Rana Ilyas, and Samira Naz expressed optimism about the elections’ role in fostering democracy and democratic values at the grassroots level. They highlighted the council’s significance in promoting co-curricular activities, enhancing sports participation, and encouraging speech writing and essay competitions. Looking ahead, the polls for High Secondary Schools are slated for August, following the summer vacation.