Summer vacation for schools in Punjab to start from June 1

The provincial education department on Friday announced the schedule for summer vacation across the province as above-normal temperatures hit the parts of country.

The department has issued a notification, stating that the summer holidays will be observed from June 1 to August 14. It added that all public and private schools will reopen on August 15 (Thursday).

The department has also revised the school timings to protect students and teachers from the blistering heat. As per the revised schedule, schools will open at 7:00am to 11:30am till Thursday while the classes will conclude at 10:30am on Fridays.

Meanwhile, Met office said due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, heatwave conditions are likely to develop over most parts of the country, especially over Punjab and Sindh from 21st May and likely to convert to severe heatwave conditions from 23rd to 27th May.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 4 to 6°C above normal in Sindh and Punjab from 21st to 23rd and from 06 to 08°C from 23rd to 27th May.