Tariq Bashir Cheema's NA membership restored moments after being suspended

The membership of PML-Q senior leader Tariq Bashir Cheema was restored in National Assembly moments after being suspended.

Earlier, the membership of former federal minister was suspended as he used abusive and objectionable language against PTI MNA Zartaj Gul.

National Assembly speaker gave a ruling on Friday to suspend his membership for the ongoing session.

However, the current NA session was later prorogued for indefinite time period and the membership of Cheema was restored.

Earlier, PML-Q leader has tendered an apology to PTI MNA over objectionable remarks passed during the National Assembly session.