Tariq Cheema apologises to Zartaj over ‘foul remarks’ in NA

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly on Thursday witnessed rumpus when a senior member from PML-Q Tariq Bashir Cheema exchanged heated remarks with opposition member Zartaj Gul. PML-Q MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema, over interruption in his speech, exchanged hot words which created chaos in the house.

Parliamentary sources said the opposition members held a meeting with the after the Speaker raising the matter. The opposition members conveyed that PML-Q MNA in his speech used non-parliamentary language against Zartaj Gul. Cheema later tendered apology to PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council’s MNA Zartaj Gul and she accepted it following an altercation between the two leaders in the National Assembly. The development came after NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s intervention into the matter as he resolved the issue in a dignified manner. Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub Khan thanked the speaker for its role in the matter.

Confirming the report, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan along with Gul — during an interaction with journalists — said: “Tariq Bashir Cheema has tendered an apology to Zartaj Gul.”

“Zartaj Gul has pardoned Tariq Bashir Cheema,” he confirmed.

For her part, Gul said that she had forgiven Cheema as per the decision of her party’s leadership.

The house was also adjourned abruptly by the Chair on this situation to meet again today.