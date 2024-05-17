TCL Experience Lounge hosts exclusive match screening between Arsenal and Manchester United

LAHORE - TCL, Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV brand, organised a screening event featuring the highly anticipated clash between Arsenal and Manchester United. The event took place at the TCL Experience Lounge, offering football enthusiasts a premium viewing experience like never before.

The TCL Experience Lounge transformed into a vibrant arena where fans could immerse themselves in the excitement of one of English football’s most iconic rivalries. As the regional partner of Arsenal FC, TCL ensured that attendees were guaranteed an unparalleled viewing experience.

“We were excited to bring together football fans for what promised to be an electrifying encounter between Arsenal and Manchester United at our state-of-the-art experience lounge,” said Majid Khan Niazi, Director of Marketing, TCL Middle East and Africa. “At TCL, we were committed to enhancing the way people enjoy entertainment, and this event exemplified our dedication to delivering unforgettable experiences.”

The TCL Experience Lounge provided the perfect setting for fans to come together, connect, and celebrate their passion for football in style. Located at 24 A XX, DHA Phase 3, Lahore, the venue offered a sophisticated and comfortable environment designed to elevate the viewing experience.