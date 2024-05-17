Friday, May 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

TCL Experience Lounge hosts exclusive match screening between Arsenal and Manchester United

PR
May 17, 2024
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE   -  TCL, Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV brand, organised a screening event featuring the highly anticipated clash between Arsenal and Manchester United. The event took place at the TCL Experience Lounge, offering football enthusiasts a premium viewing experience like never before.

The TCL Experience Lounge transformed into a vibrant arena where fans could immerse themselves in the excitement of one of English football’s most iconic rivalries. As the regional partner of Arsenal FC, TCL ensured that attendees were guaranteed an unparalleled viewing experience.

“We were excited to bring together football fans for what promised to be an electrifying encounter between Arsenal and Manchester United at our state-of-the-art experience lounge,” said Majid Khan Niazi, Director of Marketing, TCL Middle East and Africa. “At TCL, we were committed to enhancing the way people enjoy entertainment, and this event exemplified our dedication to delivering unforgettable experiences.”

Faisalabd CPO visits police lines, inaugurates lifter branch

The TCL Experience Lounge provided the perfect setting for fans to come together, connect, and celebrate their passion for football in style. Located at 24 A XX, DHA Phase 3, Lahore, the venue offered a sophisticated and comfortable environment designed to elevate the viewing experience.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1715835907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024