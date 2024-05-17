Friday, May 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Three Pakistanis ‘abducted’ in Iran

Three Pakistanis ‘abducted’ in Iran
Web Desk
3:07 PM | May 17, 2024
National

Three Pakistanis have been abducted in Iran, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting relatives of the abductees. 

The relatives said that Pakistani citizens hailing from Punjab’s Sialkot left for Iran on visas through agent.

They further said they had received a video of the torture of their loved ones by the kidnappers, who have demanded Rs8 million ransom, each, for their release.

The Pakistani government has been urged to take notice of the matter.

Earlier on January 27, unknown assailants gunned down at least nine Pakistani nationals and injured three others in the suburb of the city of Saravan in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan Baluchestan.

According to the information available with ARY News, among the victims, five hailed from different areas of Alipur in Punjab province and had been working iN iRAN for the past decade.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1715923455.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024