Friday, May 17, 2024
Torkham border to remain closed for 3 days pedestrians

Staff Reporter
May 17, 2024
KHYBER   -   The Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan will remain closed for pedestrians’ movement for three days. This closure is due to the shifting of Immigration and other concerned offices. However, vehicle traffic will continue as usual, the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) in Torkham informed. According to an FIA official, the border will be suspended on the 17th, 18th, and 19th of May 2024. During this time, no one, including patients, will be allowed to cross the border in either direction. This suspension is necessary as the immigration process will be halted to facilitate the relocation of all immigration systems to new offices. The FIA has advised travellers to avoid crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan via the Torkham border during the aforementioned three days.

Staff Reporter

