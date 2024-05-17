Tourism adviser orders renovation at Nishtar Hall

Peshawar - Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture, and Archeology, Zahid Chanzeb, paid a formal visit to Nishtar Hall Peshawar. He once again expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of the renovation project being completed at a cost of ten billion rupees in this big cultural center located in the heart of the provincial capital. Especially with the quality of the new carpeting, washroom fittings, and wall paneling laid in Nishtar Hall. He ordered to redo the entire work at the contractor’s expense in case of work done against specification or substandard materials used.

Chief Planning Officer of Tourism and Culture Department Zainullah, Senior Planning Officer Kaleem Khan, Event Manager of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cultural and Tourism Authority Ms. Haseena, General Manager Culture, Manager Culture, Finance Manager of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE), and Director Works Sports also accompanied him on this occasion.

The adviser to KP Chief Minister on tourism and culture made it clear to the authorities that he wished that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, after formally inaugurating the renovation scheme of Nishtar Hall and kick-starting the cultural activities next month, could see vivid changes here. He emphasized enhancing the image of the department and acquiring more resources for cultural activities. He directed for urgent remedial measures, ensuring all bottlenecks in the renovation works are rectified.

Zahid Chanzeb conducted a detailed inspection of Nishtar Hall for several hours, examining the art gallery, washrooms, main hall, artist and make-up rooms, basement, control and generator rooms, store rooms, parking lot, lawns, and reception of the cultural center. He reviewed the renovation and construction works including carpeting, wall paneling, ceiling, sanitary fittings, tiling, electronic equipment and wiring, sound and lighting systems executed under the project. He praised the improvements but pointed out flaws in most places and issued orders on the spot to rectify them.

Chanzeb clarified that although this project aimed to repair and beautify the cultural center, which was completed with an interest-bearing loan from the World Bank due to limited financial resources, he did not see beauty in it. He highlighted visible broken and damaged parts near the repaired areas, impacting visitors’ impressions. He stressed the need for comprehensive planning based on ground realities to ensure durability, sustainability, and public acknowledgment of the beauty of the project.

The Tourism Advisor emphasized the need for a precise parking plan based on innovation and modern techniques due to limited space at Nishtar Hall. He called for increasing parking capacity to accommodate future needs and adapting reception and security systems to modern IT requirements.