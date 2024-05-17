Friday, May 17, 2024
Tributes paid to martyred constable

May 17, 2024
LAHORE   -   The police under the directive of CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana paid tributes to the unmatched sacrifices of their martyrs. In this regard, the policemen presented salute to the anniversary of martyr constable Muhammad Afzal’s grave on Thursday.

The police contingent paid homage at the martyr’s grave, adorned it with a floral wreath and prayed for the departed soul.

Constable Muhammad Afzal attained martyrdom during firing by miscreants

while serving at the Gajjarpura Police Station in 1994.

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana, in his message on the anniversary of  the constable, said:” The police martyrs are our pride”.  The CCPO emphasized that the department would never forget sacrifices of their martyrs.

