UC’s to get loader rickshaws for Suthra Punjab programme

LAHORE - The Punjab govt has decided to provide loader rickshaws to union councils for the ‘Suthra Punjab program’. The decision was taken during a video link meeting of divisional commissioners, and deputy commissioners held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. The meeting reviewed the implementation of reduction in the price of Roti, ‘Suthra Punjab program’ and measures to improve governance. The secretary industries, additional IG Special Branch and officers concerned attended the meeting while the secretary local govt, all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated.

through video link.

The Chief Secretary said that ‘Suthra Punjab program’ was among the priorities of the government, and the program aimed to provide facilities in rural areas on the pattern of cities.

He directed that all available resources be utilized to make the ‘Suthra Punjab program’ a success.

The Chief Secretary said that as per the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, the performance of the administrative officers would be reviewed on a daily basis and the districts would be ranked in order of performance.

He highlighted that stray dogs were becoming a threat to human lives. He asked the deputy commissioners to devise a strategy for preventing the incidents of dog bites and ensure availability of anti-rabies vaccine in all hospitals.

Industries and local government officials gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. They said that the prices of Roti are being closely monitored. They mentioned that reducing rates in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Murree, the price of Roti has been fixed at Rs 15 in 35 districts of the province while the price of Roti has been fixed at Rs 13 in DG Khan, Rajanpur, and Rs 12 in Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu and Layyah. They said that out of 7,312 complaints related to the price of Roti, 5,917 have been redressed.