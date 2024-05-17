With early detection, timely treatment retinoblastoma has excellent survival rate

Retinoblastoma, the most common eye cancer in children, is an unfortunate example of global disparity.

A child born in a high-income country with a robust healthcare and referral system is almost guaranteed to be a survivor while hundreds of children die each year from the same disorder in countries like Pakistan.

We are celebrating World Retinoblastoma Week from 12-18 May 2024 to increase awareness about this highly curable cancer in children. As a children’s cancer doctor who specializes in treating children with retinoblastoma, I see that there are several challenges that we need to overcome to improve the survival of these children in Pakistan.

Retinoblastoma is an eye cancer in children that usually presents in the first 3 to 5 years of life. Retinoblastoma has excellent survival rates if it is detected early and appropriate treatment is given. The earliest sign of retinoblastoma is a white reflex in the pupil noticed by parents on photographs or when the child looks at a light. Children with retinoblastoma can develop a deviation of the eye to one side or begin to lose vision in an eye. At times it can effect both eyes. Sometimes this cancer is inherited and so if one child has the cancer frequent examinations of other children in the family can help to detect this early.

There is significant global disparity in survival for retinoblastoma. Majority of high-income countries report survival rates of close to a hundred percent while almost half of the children in low- and middle-income countries lose their lives to this potentially treatable cancer. The major reason for this is a delay in detection and referral to the correct place for treatment. In 2018,the World Health Organization (WHO) launched a global initiative to improve survival of childhood cancer to at least 60% by 2030 called the Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer (GICC). Retinoblastoma is one of the cancers being targeted in this initiative.

They say it takes a village to raise a child. That is also true for children with retinoblastoma. It is a complex disorder that requires close coordination between cancer specialists, specialised children’s eye surgeons, specialised nursing, counsellors, radiologists, pathologists, and support groups to provide the care needed for these children. This can only be provided at specialised centres, such as Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre where comprehensive treatment is available under one roof. The most important step to increase survival for these children is to suspect this cancer early by vigilant review of digital photographs and then refer early to specialised centres.

We are actively working to provide uniform and equitable care for retinoblastoma across the country in Pakistan. Co-ordinated efforts of the Pakistan Society of Pediatric Oncology (PSPO) and Ophthalmological Society of Pakistan along with support from the WHO GICC project and St. Jude Children’s Hospital in the USA has resulted in the development of a national protocol in Pakistan to treat all children with retinoblastoma under the same guidelines. This protocol is being followed at eight centres across Pakistan.

There are multiple examples across the world where awareness campaigns for the detection of white reflex in children have led to timely diagnosis and treatment of retinoblastoma. Let’s all play our part by sharing the message of the white pupil as a red flag for eye cancer to save lives.

Dr Haleema Saeed is Consultant Paediatric Oncologist