Woman dies in firing at wedding ceremony in Lahore

A woman died on Thursday when a guest at a wedding function opened fire when he was barred from entering the area designated for women in Islampura, Dunya News reported.

The suspect happened to be the uncle of the groom and fled the scene after the firing. He was identified as Arif.

After the incident, police reached the spot and started investigation after registering a case.

Initial investigation revealed that the suspect was drunk and he opened fire under the influence of intoxication.

The dead body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. Police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the suspect.