LAHORE - In continuation of recent spate of transfer and posting as many as 15 high rank bureaucrats of grade 20 to 17 swap place­ments in the province here on Wednesday. According to the of­ficial notification, Grade 20 offi­cer on special duty, Ali Bahadur Qazi has been posted as Chief Economist Planning & Develop­ment Board Punjab, on a vacant post. Under transfer as General Manager (Admin) Tourism De­partment Corporation Punjab (TDCP), Tariq Mehmood BS-19 has been directed to report to S&GAD, for further orders. Whereas, Additional Secretary Communication & Works De­partment, FLT (LT) (r) Imran Qureshi BS-19,has been trans­ferred and posted on a post va­cated by Tariq Mehbood as Gen­eral Manager (Admin) Tourism Department Corporation Pun­jab (TDCP).A grade 19 officer on special duty, Amir KareemKhan has been posted as Additional Secretary Communication & Works Department,after the transfer of the previous incum­bent of the post Imran Qureshi.

Special Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Depart­ment Punjab, presently attend­ing 32nd SMC course, Saleha Saeed BS-19 has been trans­ferred with direction to report to the S&GAD for further orders. Director General Directorate General of Local Government & Community Development De­partment Punjab, Kausar Khan BS-19 has been transferred and posted on a post vacated by Saleha Saeed as Special Sec­retary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department.

Special Secretary (Develop­ment & Finance) specialized healthcare & medical education department, Muhammad Us­man BS-19 has been transferred and posted as DirectorLahore Museum, in his own pay scale. Meanwhile, under transfer as Director General Child Protec­tion &Welfare Bureau, Wajid Ali Shah BS-19 has been posted as on a post vacated by Muham­mad Usman Special Secretary (Development & Finance) spe­cialized healthcare & medical education department.

Additional Director Fais­alabad Development Authority (FDA), Abid Hussain BS-18 has been transferred with direc­tion to report to the S&GAD, for further orders. Director Admin, Environmental and Protection Agency, Mushtaq Ahmad BS-18 has been transferred and posted on post vacated by Abid Hussain as Additional Director Fais­alabad Development Authority (FDA). Additional Deputy Com­missioner (Revenue) Shiekhu­pura, Muhammad Sarmed Taimoor BS-18 has been trans­ferred and with directionz to report to S&GAD for further or­ders. Post Muhammad Sarmed Taimoor transfer, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General)Multan, Rizwan Nazir BS-18has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commis­sioner (Revenue) Shiekhupura after transfer from his previ­ous assignment. Deputy Secre­tary Communication & Works Department South Punjab, Mu­hammad Qaiser Naeem Azam has been transferred and post­ed as Additional Deputy Com­missioner General Multan after the transfer of Rizwan Nazir. Chief Executive Officer Waste Management Company Multan, Muhammad Farooq BS-18 has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary S&GAD South Punjab on a vacant post. Deputy Secretary Higher Edu­cation Department Punjab has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer Waste Management Company Multan, after the transfer of Muhammad Farooq.