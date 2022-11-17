Share:

LAHORE - in continuation of recent spate of transfer and posting as many as 15 high rank bureaucrats of grade 20 to 17 swap placements in the province here on Wednesday. According to the official notification, Grade 20 officer on special duty, Ali Bahadur Qazi has been posted as Chief economist Planning & Development Board Punjab, on a vacant post. Under transfer as general manager (admin) tourism Department Corporation Punjab (tDCP), tariq mehmood BS-19 has been directed to report to S&gaD, for further orders. Whereas, additional Secretary Communication & Works Department, FLt (Lt) (r) imran Qureshi BS-19,has been transferred and posted on a post vacated by tariq mehbood as general manager (admin) tourism Department Corporation Punjab (tDCP). a grade 19 officer on special duty, amir KareemKhan has been posted as additional Secretary Communication & Works Department,after the transfer of the previous incumbent of the post imran Qureshi. Special Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, presently attending 32nd SmC course, Saleha Saeed BS-19 has been transferred with direction to report to the S&gaD for further orders. Director general Directorate general of Local government & Community Development Department Punjab, Kausar Khan BS-19 has been transferred and posted on a post vacated by Saleha Saeed as Special Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department. Special Secretary (Development & Finance) specialized healthcare & medical education department, muhammad Usman BS-19 has been transferred and posted as DirectorLahore museum, in his own pay scale. meanwhile, under transfer as Director general Child Protection &Welfare Bureau, Wajid ali Shah BS-19 has been posted as on a post vacated by muhammad Usman Special Secretary (Development & Finance) specialized healthcare & medical education department. additional Director Faisalabad Development authority (FDa), abid Hussain BS-18 has been transferred with direction to report to the S&gaD, for further orders. Director admin, environmental and Protection agency, mushtaq ahmad BS-18 has been transferred and posted on post vacated by abid Hussain as additional Director Faisalabad Development authority (FDa). additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Shiekhupura, muhammad Sarmed taimoor BS- 18 has been transferred and with directionz to report to S&gaD for further orders. Post muhammad Sarmed taimoor transfer, additional Deputy Commissioner (general)multan, rizwan Nazir BS- 18has been transferred and posted as additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Shiekhupura after transfer from his previous assignment. Deputy Secretary Communication & Works Department South Punjab, Muhammad Qaiser Naeem Azam has been transferred and posted as additional Deputy Commissioner general multan after the transfer of rizwan Nazir. Chief Executive Officer Waste Management Company multan, muhammad Farooq BS-18 has been transferred and posted as additional Secretary S&gaD South Punjab on a vacant post. Deputy Secretary Higher education Department Punjab has been transferred and posted as Chief executive Officer Waste Management Company Multan, after the transfer of muhammad Farooq.