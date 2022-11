Share:

FAISALABAD - Acting City Police Officer (CPO) Abdullah Ahmad has reshuffled 153 cops to improve performance of police department in Faisalabad. Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that Sub Inspector (SI) She­hzad, Incharge Investigation Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station was transferred and directed to immediately report to Police Lines whereas Inspec­tor Waseem was transferred from Police Lines and appointed as Incharge CIA Lyallpur Division