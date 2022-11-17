Share:

LAHORE - At least 168 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Wednesday, whereas three more people died of the disease during the last 24 hours. According to the Health Department, a total of 17,624 cases of dengue vi­rus had been reported so far during the current year, while 41 people died of the virus and 815 patients were under treatment in different hospi­tals of the province. The Punjab Primary and Sec­ondary Healthcare Department reported 69 cases of dengue in Lahore with highest number in the province, 32 cases were reported in Multan, 15 in Rawalpindi, 17 in Gujranwala