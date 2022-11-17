Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Revenue Minister Mir Sikandar Khan Umrani said the history’s biggest disaster caused great loss to the livelihoods of lo­cal people including agriculture and livestock increasing financial issues to manifold. He expressed these views while talking to Uzma Yaqoob, Executive Director of Fo­rum for Dignity Initiatives Paki­stan, who met him here Wednes­day. FDI head Uzma Yaqoob, while discussing problems faced by the women and children in the flood affected areas, public health and the economic situation of women, presented suggestions for rehabil­itation. The Revenue Minister on the occasion said that if the avail­able resources of the Balochistan government should be utilized for rehabilitation, even it will take two decades to repair the dam­age caused by the floods. “For rehabilitation and compensation of the flood-hit people at least fifty billion rupees will be required,” Despite this, it is not possible to solve the agricultural disaster, the international organisations have to move forward in the rehabilitation issues. He noted that women and children have been severely affected by the floods and rains. However, the government has been using all available resources since day one. “After the relief ac­tivities, the rehabilitation phase is a huge challenge,” he said adding that the size of the flood was so large that the available resources of the government were too mea­ger to meet the requirement. The international welfare organiza­tions including the United Na­tions member countries have to play their role, he added. While appreciating the measures tak­en by the FDI, the minister ex­pressed the hope that the process of supporting the non-governmental organizations in rehabilita­tion issues would be made more effective.