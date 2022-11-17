Share:

FAISALABAD - The monitoring squad addressed 82 complaints, received on the Qeemat app, regarding profiteering and non-display of price lists in the district during the past 24 hours. A spokesman for the district administration said here on Wednesday the deputy commissioner had directed shopkeeper and traders’ associations to display price boards at prominent places at their shops and stalls. The squad received 133 complaints through Qeemat app about non-display of price lists and profiteering during the last 24 hours. The squad took prompt action and addressed 82 complaints by issuing warnings to 51 shopkeepers and imposing Rs 110,500 fine on them under the Price Control Act, he added.