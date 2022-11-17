Following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decision to unilaterally revoke Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status in August 2019, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India and suspended bilateral trade. However, despite tensions, both sides quietly engaged in backdoor diplomacy at the National Security Advisors’ level, which paved the way for the restoration of the Line of Control (LOC) ceasefire in February 2021. Since its restoration, the LOC truce has held and the ceasefire violations have declined from 5,100 in 2020 to zero in 2021. Likewise, the backchannel efforts to restore bilateral trade also made headway. In March 2021, Imran Khan’s government agreed to resume the import of cotton and sugar from India but then backtracked fearing public backlash.
When Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was sworn in after Khan’s removal in a parliamentary vote of no-confidence in April, he expressed the desire of forging “permanent peace” with India. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first leaders to felicitate Sharif on becoming the prime minister. Separately, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto was also willing to engage so long as India showed “sincerity of purpose.” However, the Indo-Pak backchannel has hit a dead-end for two reasons. First, the Pakistan Army’s ongoing leadership transition, prevailing political uncertainty in the country, and general elections which are due in 2023. Second, both sides are unwilling to show flexibility in their maximalist positions. For instance, Pakistan wants India to take some steps to reverse the August 2019 actions in Kashmir, while Delhi wants Islamabad to resume trade first.
India also tried to further harden its position on Kashmir by planning the September 2023 G20 Summit in Srinagar but then backtracked due to the unwillingness of some foreign leaders to participate. The Indian move did not go down well with Pakistan. The resultant friction prevented the Indian and Pakistani foreign ministers from interacting with each other on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit held in Tashkent in September.
Though the India-Pakistan backchannel negotiations have hit a dead end, Track-II diplomacy between both sides is continuing. In 2022, retired Indian and Pakistani diplomats, former security personnel, and intelligence officials met four times for Track-II talks in Bangkok, Muscat, and London. The last round of the India-Pakistan Track-II was held in Oman on September 17-18 where delegates from both sides participated in the South Asia Security Conference. The event was co-organised by the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS), London, and the Near East South Asia Centre of the National Defence University, US. During the conference’s various “off the record” sessions held behind closed doors, both sides engaged in extensive discussions on terrorism, Kashmir, and the normalisation of trade. However, the main focus of the conference was exploring the possibility of resuming the Indo-Pak talks.
Indian External Affairs Ministry’s Spokesperson for Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran JP Singh, and two former intelligence officials participated in the South Asia Security Conference. From Pakistan, former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani, the special representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq Khan, and Brigadier Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, the director of strategic communication in the Inter-Services Intelligence participated in the conference.
The impasse over Kashmir is the main stumbling block in the resumption of dialogue, trade, and diplomatic ties. The hostile public opinion on both sides of Kashmir is holding the leadership hostage to show any flexibility. Any concession from Pakistan to India concerning the August 2019 developments will be considered a sellout by the Pakistani public opinion. Likewise, if the BJP government shows any leniency, its right-wing Hindu nationalist base will view it as an act of great betrayal. In a way, both sides have become prisoners of their rhetoric and finding it difficult to climb down from their stated maximalist positions. Otherwise, in the aftermath of the devastating monsoon flood causing $30 billion in damages to Pakistan’s beleaguered economy, there was serious contemplation on the Pakistani side to import medicines from India to cope with water-borne diseases. Similarly, Pakistan also considered importing cheap food items from India to reduce the exorbitantly high food prices in the aftermath of floods. However, Pakistan shelved both plans fearing a serious public backlash.
Irrespective of the current deadlock, the back channel has played a pivotal role in the restoration of the LOC ceasefire in February 2021. The current improved security atmosphere between India and Pakistan is the outcome of continued backchannel contacts. In South Asia’s volatile strategic environment where one miscalculation can result in a war, no one can deny the importance of backchannel. Therefore, India and Pakistan should continue exploring options for moving forward from the current deadlock in the backchannels.
Dr Ameena Tanvir
The writer has completed PhD in South Asian Studies from the University
of Punjab. She tweets
@Ameena
Tanvir