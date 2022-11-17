Share:

KASUR - Provincial Minister for Agricul­ture Syed Hussain Jahania Gar­dezi has said that agriculture is the backbone of the country’s economy, in which wheat crop is its main component.

He expressed these views while addressing the “Sarsabz Kisan Convention” at a private wedding hall for creating aware­ness among farmers, under the auspices of Agriculture Depart­ment, Kasur.

He said that increasing wheat production was an urgent need of the hour. The purpose of to­day’s programme was to create awareness among farmers for increasing per acre wheat pro­duction as per instructions of the Agriculture Department.

“I request all my farmer broth­ers to ensure timely cultivation of wheat and use of water, take advice from agricultural experts, use of modern machinery as well as quality seeds and fertilizers, so that production was not affected.”

The minister said that timely availability of ‘bardana’ [gunny bags for transportation of pro­duce] to farmers and the price of wheat would be paid in any case.

He said that the Punjab gov­ernment was working hard for development of agriculture sec­tor and steps were being taken for welfare of farmers.

Farmers were being ensured supply of agricultural implements, drip irrigation system, silage ma­chines at subsidized rates. To de­velop the agricultural sector on modern lines, special teams had been formed for creating aware­ness among farmers, he added.

Director General Agriculture Punjab Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali, Director Agriculture Lahore Division Sher Muhammad, Di­rector Agriculture Information Punjab Muhammad Rafiq Akhtar, Deputy Director Agriculture In­formation Naveed Ismat Kahlon, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Kasur Muhammad Akram Tahir, Agricultural Expert (Private Company) Dr Saeed Iqbal and a large number of of­ficers and farmers participated