KARACHI - President Dr Arif Alvi, on Wednesday, said that political stability was pivotal for the economic and financial stability of the country therefore he had been trying to develop consensus on major issues. Talking to Karachi-based journalists here at Sindh Governor House, the president said that he was trying to bring the political and relevant stakeholders to one table to discuss, deliberate and negotiate for achieving consensus on the major issues to normalize the political situation. He said that an important appointment falling in the month of November should pass exactly as envisaged under the relevant provision of the constitution and relevant laws. However, in his opinion, the subject appointment might be made in consultation with the relevant stakeholders, he added. Use and adaptation of agreed upon use of technology in the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections might be deliberated upon by the relevant forums to avoid perpetual allegations of rigging after every election, he said and hoped that with the continuity of the democratic process things would eventually fall into place. Ultimate aims and objectives of leaders and visionaries were the development of the country and the progress of the people, he maintained and said “I am a humble person and is of the view that only history will determine my performance as a President.