MARDAN - The all Pakistan Clerks’ association (aPCa) has scheduled a protest march in opposition to the notification of pension termination that would take place outside the provincial legislature on November 26. Speaking to a gathering of the office staff at the female education office, APCA Central General Secretary aurangzeb Kashmiri said that employees across the province have continued their phase-by-phase protests against the government’s decision to abolish pensions, fire 1,000 government employees in the health department, and privatise 54 hospitals. However, the government took no action in this regard. mr Kashmiri continued by saying that the provincial government is getting worse rather than addressing the issues facing public servants. He continued by saying that there is unrest among the staff as a result of the provincial government’s poor decisions.