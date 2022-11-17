Share:

ISLAMABNAD - Pakistan People’s Party said yesterday that new army chief’s appointment will be made soon according to the constitution. PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, who is also Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs, alleged that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan had made a fuss over the appointment of the new army chief and tried to create controversy. “Imran Khan now says what does it matter to me who is the army chief,” Kaira said. In a statement, he said Imran Khan used to accuse others of money laundering but has himself proved to be a “certified money laundering person.” He urged Imran Khan to answer questions about the watch gifted to him by the Saudi Crown Prince. He said Imran Khan had been taking dates from the Election Commission for eight years on prohibited funding. Meanwhile, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, said the Government of Pakistan had achieved great success in terms of foreign policy. “Britain has removed Pakistan from the grey list. PPP sacrificed for peace in the country and created peace. Today, after many years, terrorism has resurfaced as six police personnel were martyred in Lucky Marwat,” he said. Kundi said if the PTI-led government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had not given protocol to the terrorists, the situation would have been different. Separately, PPP Parliamentarians has authorised the in-charge Central Secretariat Syed Sabbatul Haider Bukhari to issue tickets to the candidates for the Islamabad Local Body elections. Secretary General of People’s Party Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar issued a letter to the District Election Commissioner Islamabad in this regard.