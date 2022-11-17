Share:

KARACHI - An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday ad­journed the case against Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch for keeping explosives, police en­counter and attempt to murder.

As per details, the ATC heard the case against Uzair Baloch where the investigative officer inspector Rafiq Ahmed and accused Zakir aka Dada’s lawyer were absent from the hearing.

The court expressed its anger at the ab­sence of the investigative officer as the accused couldn’t be indicted in his absence. The judge issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the in­vestigative officer. Furthermore, the court ad­journed the case till December 1st. Earlier, the Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch was ar­rested in another case of keeping explosives, police encounter and an attempt to murder