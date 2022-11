Share:

ATTOCK - Police have arrested seven proclaimed offenders wanted by the police under 16MPO since September 2019. Those arrested include Ejaz, Muhammad Fayyaz, Tauqeer Hussain, Asim Ali, Ghulam Husnain Khan and Saqib Ali. In another attempt, Pindigheb police arrested Talha Khan Afghani for allegedly involved in stealing precious tools from an oil company.