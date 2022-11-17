Share:

QUETTA - The Jiwani patrolling team of the Fisheries department of Balochistan on Wednesday de­tained a trawler and arrested 17 people on sus­picion of illegal fishing in the coastal belt of the province. While talking to the newsmen, Direc­tor General Fisheries Saifullah Khaitran said that strict action would be taken against those in violation of laws fishing in the coastal belt. “As many as 17 people have been detained dur­ing the action of the fisheries department,” he said, adding that the patrolling team is working day and night within its scope to keep eye on the illegal fishing.