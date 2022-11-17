Share:

QUETTA - Chairman Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta Mir Ijaz Azeem Baloch here on Wednesday said that the Board was commencing a new journey of inno­vation and technology. The Board will ensure the checking of performance, presence and timely at­tendance of examination staff under this system and ensure transparency, he added. Addressing the meeting of the Board officers, the Chairman BBISE said that soon the Board would set a good example of the use of technology by introducing online marking system and technology system, quick delivery of results will be possible. He said that this journey of development was not a result of years but a few months of sincere struggle day and night. which includes the efforts of all the staff of the board. Mir Ijaz Azeem Baloch further said that very soon, all facilities would be avail­able at home to the use of modern technology in Balochistan Board. Now students will not only be able to register and migrate at home, and all facili­ties will be available at home to the use of mod­ern technology in Balochistan Board very soon, he added. He said that now students could not only register at home, but also perform migration will also be able to extract the result sheet etc saying that apart from this, students’ attendance during examinations, and paper re-checking requests etc