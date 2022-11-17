Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto has rendered unforgettable services for the stability of democracy, supremacy of constitution, rule of law and development of Pakistan. “She is the real model of struggle and determination for all Pakistani women and following her Pakistani women can lead Pakistan on the way of progress,” said the Speaker National Assembly, in a statement. “The 16th November is a memorable day in the political history of Pakistan when the Pakistan People’s Party won the majority in the general elections of 1988, subsequently on 2nd December ,1988 elected as the first woman Prime Minister. She was the first woman leader who led the Muslim nation on path of progress and prosperity.