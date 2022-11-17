Share:

SWABI - Pakistan tehreek-e-insaf (Pti) Peshawar region Former Vice-President Biland iqbal, and uncle of the incumbent provincial minister, has been expelled from Pti, said sources in the party here on Wednesday. as stated in the letter that was sent to him from the office of the Province President Pervez Khattak, he was dismissed from the party because he failed to respond to the show-cause notice by the given deadline. He received the show cause notice on November 7, and he had two days to respond. However, he sent his response on November 10, and the province president’s office informed him that it had been delayed. mr Biland’s relationship with Shahram tarakai worsened during the groundbreaking of a college building a few weeks ago, and on tuesday, when police searched his hujra, a fire broke out. this further widened the gap between the leaders of the tarakai House.