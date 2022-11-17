Share:

SLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has allotted 16 kanals of land for building Bani Gala police station in Islamabad which would assist to ensure effective policing in the city and provide prompt relief to citizens, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday. Following special interest of Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan, 16 kanals of land had been allotted for the Bani Gala police station. The Capital Development Authority has issued an allotment letter for the new building. Similarly, an allotment process is underway for buildings of Khanna, Lohi Bher and Nilore police stations which will be completed soon. IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has also pursued allotment process along with his team for land of Bani Gala police stations. IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that a state-of-the-art building will be constructed for the Bani Gala police station, where separate offices will be constructed for the investigation officers while residential barracks equipped with all facilities will be constructed for the officials, he added.