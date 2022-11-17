Share:

ISLAMABAD - China Meteorological Administration (CMA) will continue to cooperate with Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on disaster preparedness, providing flood prevention suggestions, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday. Gao Ge, meteorological disaster risk management expert from CMA, is a member of the Chinese government’s expert team sent to Pakistan to conduct post-disaster assessment from October 11 to 21. According to CMA’s sources, together with other experts, the experienced expert provided reference for grasping the extremity of precipitation and also carried out comprehensive judgment of major rainfall processes in monsoon rainy season and analysis of rainfall in the process, and provided science-based reference for diagnosing flooding causes and degree. On top of that, the expert team has conducted consultations with departments in Pakistan including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The expert team travelled to Sindh, the most affected area in Pakistan, to conduct detailed research. With counterparts of Pakistan, the expert team has exchanged views in post-disaster reconstruction and flood control and disaster mitigation, and proposed suggestions on disaster-hit region reconstruction in the near term and medium and long term to ramp up flood control and disaster reduction capacity. The local governmental official of Mirpur Khas, Sindh, expressed that the expertise and rich experience of the Chinese expert team was quite impressive. And with its assistance, he believed that Pakistan would reduce losses. Since mid-June 2022, Pakistan has been drenched by extreme monsoon rains that have led to the country’s worst flooding in a decade. From October 11 to 21, a Chinese government expert team organised by the Ministry of Emergency Response visited Pakistan to conduct post-disaster assessment after flooding. The expert team is composed of 11 experts from agencies of meteorology, hydrology, disaster relief, disaster condition assessment, flood prevention and control, etc. The expert team has done research and carried out in-depth exchanges to assist flood control. As per CMA, it has been paying close attention to the monsoon floods in Pakistan since June and collaborating with PMD in meteorological satellite monitoring (in particular FY-3 and FY-4 satellites) and remote sensing for flood monitoring and analysis, meteorological information application, weather forecast, etc. On CMA’s World Meteorological Centre Beijing website, PMD’s user account is tailored with global model products in real time for reference, assisting the weather service for disaster response. Besides, the CMA Cast system in Pakistan has been upgraded with new equipment and up-to-date application platforms.