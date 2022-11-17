Share:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Fog is likely to develop over a few places in plain areas of Punjab during early morning hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad eight degree centigrade, Lahore fourteen, Karachi twenty-four, Peshawar ten, Quetta two, Gilgit and Murree five and Muzaffarabad six degree centigrade. According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramula, Jammu, Anantnag and Shopian, while Leh partly cloudy and cold.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian three degree centigrade, Jammu twelve, Leh minus seven, Anantnag two and Baramula four degree centigrade.