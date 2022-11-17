Share:

HYDERABAD - The Divisional Commis­sioner Nadeem-ur- Rehman Memon on Wednesday re­viewed Maintenance and Repair schemes and di­rected all Deputy Commis­sioners to speed up repair work for timely completion of these schemes.

While chairing a meeting at Shahbaz Hall, the Com­missioner reviewed M&R schemes and asked the DCs to accomplish all such schemes in their respective districts. The Commissioner asked the DC Tando Allahyar to furnish him a detailed report along with photo­graphs by paying a visit to the site of the schemes.

The meeting reviewed the pace of work on Main­tenance and Repair (M&R) schemes of Hyderabad, Jam­shoro, Dadu and Tando Al­lahyar districts. The Deputy Commissioners as well as Superintending Engineers of Buildings,Highways and Works and Services depart­ments briefed the meeting about the pace of work on these schemes.

The Commissioner said that infrastructure of all the districts was badly affected due to rains and floods and there was urgent need for its repair and maintenance. He also directed the officers concerned to ensure trans­parency and timely comple­tion of the schemes so that the required facilities could be made available to the people. He directed the offi­cers to further improve their performance and personally monitor the schemes. On this occasion, the financial prob­lems and matters related to shortage of funds were also discussed, on which the commissioner asked that the officers should inform the higher authorities in writing.

The Commissioner di­rected the Deputy Director Planning and Development to submit a report of the of­ficers who had spent more than the allocated amount under M&R schemes.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro briefed the meet­ing about various schemes under M&R of Provincial as well as District Highways, including widening of Qa­sim Chowk to Jamshoro Road, Hala Naka to Isra Uni­versity and Bypass Road.

He also proposed the ren­ovation of Shahbaz Build­ing, on which the Divisional Commissioner directed to form a committee to ensure the beautification and clean­liness of Shahbaz Building and submit a detailed report in this regard.