PESHAWAR - Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan visited district Bajaur on Wednesday and reviewed law and order and facilities in Sweet Home of Pakistan Baitul Maal. On arrival at Ghundai Police Check Post they were received by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bajaur, Fahad Wazir, District Police Officer (DPO), Abdul Samad Khan and other officers of the district administration. The guests were also presented banquet of flowers by the children in the Jirga Hall of the Civil Colony, Khaar while a smart contingent of police presented them guard of honour. Both Commissioner Malakand Division and RPO also laid the wreath of flowers on Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered fateha for their eternal peace. On the occasion, district administration and police briefed both officers on overall law and order situation in the district. Later, they visited Sweet Home Hostel in Civil Colony, Khaar and spent some time with the orphan children of the facility. They also collected first hand information from the children regarding facilities and problems faced by them. On the occasion, Commission Malakand Division also presented a cheque worth Rs50,000 for the assistance of the children admitted to the Sweet Home. They also directed provision of all possible facilities to the children in the facility.