MANCHESTER - Gig tickets are just one thing that seems to be getting more expensive at the moment. But putting on shows is also costing more, something that’s causing concern for upand-coming artists. Speaking from her European tour with shows almost every single night, singer Pip Millett says she’s at risk of losing her voice. With rising prices, “you have to squeeze the dates together,” she says, “which obviously can take a toll”. Meanwhile, charity Help Musicians is warning rising costs could force artists to leave the music industry. When she speaks to BBC Newsbeat, Pip is on vocal rest, limiting her conversation while drinking lots of water and honey to protect her voice. Faced with more expensive hotel and travel bills, an intensive schedule can save money but Pip says she’s finding touring stressful and there’s a risk of burnout.