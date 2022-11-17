Share:

In the Court of Miss Ambareen Naveed Judge Banking Court-1 Peshawar Federal Judical Complex Phase-7 Hayat Abad Peshawar KPK:- Orix Leasing Pakistan Limited Vs(1) M/s osprey Security Management Pvt Ltd 25 AlIman Plaza Khyber Super Market Qayum Stadium Peshawar (2) AsadUllah Khan S/o Muhammad Ishaq (3) Muniza Ishaq W/O Muhammad Ishaq (4) Muhammad S/O Hijab Gul Landi Arbab P/O Khas Tehsil & Distt Peshawar, This issue contain Property Measuri (2 Kenal) Khasra No 37 Ledger No 172/283 Situate In Moza Kotla Mohsin Khan Landi Arbab Road Tehsil & Distt Peshawar Including Contructed and otherwise ,With Consolidated boundary No, 197 to the north lies an empty plot/ Mortgager’s property ; to the south lies / passes Landi Arbab Road,to the East a House /property belonging to Mr Yaqoob pervaz , is situated Abdul Shakoor and Hamish Gul ,Recovery of Decretal Amount of Rs 16716613 Next date of hearing 19/12/2022 Auction shall be held on 15/12/2022 at 8-am till 2.00 p.m The Property Shall be sold to the highest bidder, provided the auction is confirmed by the Court ,1/4th of the highest bid shall be deposited on the spot with the auctioneer and the remaining shall be deposited with in 15 days of the auction in the court . Any one who has any claim, whatsoever must inform the court before the date of auction. Judge Banking Court 1, Peshawar. (CM-0463)