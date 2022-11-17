Share:

KHANEWAL - Renowned political fig­ure Dr Waqar Ahmad Khan Daha greeted former Prime Minister of Pakistan and central leader of Pakistan People’s Party and Senator Syed Yosuf Raza Gilani on the nomination of his son Syed Musa Gilani as the member of the National Assembly in by-election and expressed his best wishes. Syed Yosuf Raza Gilani also congratulat­ed Dr Waqar Ahmad Khan Daha on getting blessing of Umrah. Important political issues were also discussed between them.