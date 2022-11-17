Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar expressed the resolve of the present government to provide housing facilities to the low and middle income groups at affordable prices. He chaired a meeting on Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG) Scheme at Finance Division. NAPHDA Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Hyder, SBP Deputy Governor Ms Sima kamil and other senior officers from Finance Division and SBP attended the meeting. The chair was briefed on Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar housing finance mark up subsidy scheme, its financial features and its operational, functional constraints and way forward to provide housing finance facilities to the masses. The meeting also deliberated on some structural changes in the existing Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar scheme to make it more targeted and accessible for the masses to get benefit of the programme. Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar expressed the resolve of the present government to provide housing facilities to the low and middle income groups at affordable prices. The federal minister further advised the relevant authorities to work out feasible proposals addressing and resolving the operational ambiguities in the existing programme and make it vibrant for the benefit of the population. He further extended the present government’s all out support to the stakeholders in this regard.