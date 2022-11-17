Share:

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon here on Wednesday visited Pakistan Sweet Home Nawabshah be­ing run with the support of Pakistan Baitul Mal and met with children. During his visit, he said that Pakistan Baitul Mal was doing a commendable job by supporting orphan chil­dren. The DC assured that the district administration would provide all possible help for the welfare of orphan children adding that these were also our own children. The DC appealed to philanthropists to extend their cooperation and support to this and other institutions working for the betterment and welfare of the public so that these orphan children could also get equal status in society.