Through the columns of your well-circulated newspaper, I want to draw the attention of the concerned authorities and guard­ians of the probable drug addict teenagers about which place to look for the most in case they want to catch the drug addict in the act.

Addiction is an act that demands to be done stealthily and hence ad­dicts try to find places they can re­tain their privacy or they are sure that is hidden enough. A drug ad­dict will try to look for closed spac­es, abandoned places, dense and dark areas, unused lanes and apart­ments. I believe, that if any of these places exist in an area, the guard­ians should keep an eye on the chil­dren’s whereabouts and these areas should be under the strict surveil­lance of the local police to avoid them becoming an alluring place for the addicts to do the act.

This is my humble request to pub­lish this letter to create awareness about an addict’s whereabouts and how they can be caught red-handed if proper measures are taken.

IMTIAZ SHINA,

Karachi.