Through the columns of your well-circulated newspaper, I want to draw the attention of the concerned authorities and guardians of the probable drug addict teenagers about which place to look for the most in case they want to catch the drug addict in the act.
Addiction is an act that demands to be done stealthily and hence addicts try to find places they can retain their privacy or they are sure that is hidden enough. A drug addict will try to look for closed spaces, abandoned places, dense and dark areas, unused lanes and apartments. I believe, that if any of these places exist in an area, the guardians should keep an eye on the children’s whereabouts and these areas should be under the strict surveillance of the local police to avoid them becoming an alluring place for the addicts to do the act.
This is my humble request to publish this letter to create awareness about an addict’s whereabouts and how they can be caught red-handed if proper measures are taken.
IMTIAZ SHINA,
Karachi.