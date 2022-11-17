Share:

Launched earlier this year, ePay Punjab is the first govern­ment payment aggregator that was introduced to increase the pace of financial inclusion among the citizens of Punjab. This is a really good and much-needed initiative considering how Pakistan is lagging when it comes to the digitisation of service de­livery, and it will help in making payments to the government a lot more transparent.

ePay Punjab has facilitated a considerable number of citizens in paying their taxes online on the move or from the comfort of their homes. The platform allows for the online payment of 24 taxes/levies for 11 different departments through ATM, internet bank­ing, mobile phone banking or over the counter at 1Link member banks. The taxes can also be paid using Jazz Cash, Easy Paisa, U-paisa and other microfinance banks.

It is great to see how this platform is compatible with various me­diums and it was also announced recently that it will be linked to the federal government’s instant payments system Raast, to further fa­cilitate the transfer of provincial collections to the State Bank. This integration will further help increase its adoption along with much-needed transparency. The introduction of such measures is also crit­ical in improving our tax collection, and promising results are al­ready being witnessed according to the Punjab government.

However, there still remain stumbling blocks when it comes to maximising the impact that such a platform can have. This is be­cause of several reasons. Firstly, digital penetration is still an area where we need to improve considerably, especially if such a medi­um is to be extended to other parts of the country as well. In addi­tion, there are still ways to circumvent the online system for those that are not so much in favour of increased transparency. Lastly, it is important to remember that cash is still the preferred medium of exchange in the country. Therefore, while this initiative must be lauded, these hurdles still need to be addressed if we are to elimi­nate corruption and malpractices in the tax system.