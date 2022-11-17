Share:

ISLAMABAD - Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC), held its Third Corporate Briefing for the year 2022, in collaboration with khadim Ali Shah Bukhari Securities (Pvt) Ltd as part of its best corporate governance practices. FFC has been recognised by Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as first amongst top 25 companies consecutively for 12 years attributed to its Compliance of Code of Corporate Governance, Company Performance and Efficient Management. In the same backdrop the subject briefing for the period ended 30th September 2022 was virtually held from FFC’s corporate Head Office, Rawalpindi. Prominent capital market analysts and dignitary from Pakistan Stock Exchange attended the event. Company Secretary FFC, Brig (retd) Asrat Mahmood SI (M), opened the briefing and apprised the house about significance of the event. Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Syed Atif Ali briefed the house about FFC’s performance for first the period 2022 and assured Company’s commitment to achieve higher standards of performance and sustained earnings.