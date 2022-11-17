Share:

ROHRI - Five bogies of a freight train derailed on Wednesday near Rohri, Sukkur. According to the railway sourc­es, the down-track traffic was blocked due to the ac­cident. The freight train was going to Karachi from Punjab. The railway track was also damaged due to the accident. On information, the rescue teams of Pakistan Railway reached the site of the accident. Relief activities were underway for the rehabilita­tion of the railway track. Earlier, a bogie of Khyber Mail train derailed near Shahdadpur in Sanghar on November 3 as it was travelling from Karachi to Pe­shawar, suspending the up-track traffic.

According to Pakistan Railways officials, the de­railment occurred when one of the train cars mal­functioned near Shahdadpur. However, the driver immediately stopped the train and saved the it from any major accident. Later, the damaged bogie was separated from the train and it resumed its journey towards the destination after a few hours