KARACHI - The funeral prayers of mar­tyred policeman Arshad Jadoon were offered at Po­lice Headquarters Garden on Wednesday. Jadoon, who was posted in Sindh Coun­ter Terrorism Department (CTD), got injured in an en­counter with terrorists on October 1st and succumbed to his injuries during treat­ment at a private hospital the other day. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IGP - Karachi Javed Alam Odho, Additional IGP (CTD), DIGP Security, DIGP Traffic and other senior police officers, family members, relatives and friends of the martyred policeman participated in the funeral prayers in large numbers. Sindh IGP on the occasion expressed his sym­pathies and condolences to the family of martyred po­liceman and offered Fateha. He also paid tribute to the service rendered by the mar­tyred cop.