Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan Mohamed Karmoune called on Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori in Karachi on Thursday discussed to enhanced bilateral trade, exchange of trade delegations, cooperation in health and education sectors, investment opportunities in Sindh and other issues of bilateral interest.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh said that relations between Pakistan and Morocco are spanning over decades and strengthening bilateral cooperation will economically benefit both the countries.

Kamran Tessori said that Karachi city is the economic hub of the country where there exist a lot of investment opportunities and invited investors from Morocco to come forward and take advantage of these investment opportunities.

The ambassador of Kingdom of Morocco said on the occasion that investors of his country have interest in investment in Pakistan as people of Pakistan have always supported them.