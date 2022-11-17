Share:

The protest of the Grand Health Alliance on Thursday entered its 33rd day in Sindh as the deadlock between the alliance and the provincial government persists.

Due to the protest of the Grand Health Alliance, OPDs of the government hospitals are shut down and patients are facing problems.

President All Sindh Paramedical Staff, Ikhlaque Ahmed said that they will continue their protest in favour of their demands outside the Karachi Press Club and protestors won’t move towards Sindh CM House.

Young Doctors Association spokesperson, Dr Mehboob urged the Sindh chief minister to form an empowered committee for talks. He said Risk Allowance is applicable in other provinces but it has been scrapped here.

A four-member committee including Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon, Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Secretary Health, and Secretary Finance has been formed but the negotiations have failed to reach any conclusion.