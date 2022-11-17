Share:

Timergara - in an address to the public at Shaheed Chawk timergara as part of his mobilisation drive, Chief minister mahmood Khan on Wednesday said ‘Haqeeqi azadi march’ would be started next Saturday or Sunday. He added that consultation with fugitives on significant issues like the nomination of the Chief of army Staff (COaS) was not acceptable at any cost and that Pti Chief imran Khan declared the march for the sake of real independence’ where decision-making would lie with the people. He urged the residents of the malakand division to take part in the azadi march in large numbers, claiming that the Pti leader has given them the position of CM for the first time in the division’s 73-year history. “i have issued directives and within a month’s time talash will be given the status of a separate tehsil, he said adding one out of four killers of rahimuddin was nabbed, and the other three killers will be apprehended very soon. the Cm earlier presented a check for rs 5 million to the family of rahimuddin, who was killed last week during a political argument in a coach near the Katlang interchange. Former mNas murad Saeed, Sibghatullah, Bashir Khan, mehboob Shah, mPas malik Liaquat ali Khan, malik Shafiullah Khan, Humayun Khan and azam Khan were also present on the occasion. imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan tehreek-e-insaf is attempting to attain actual independence, according to mahmood Khan. He said that the corrupt political rulers of PDm wanted to remove imran Khan from the political arena to pave the way for serving alien interests and continuing their corrupt practices. the chief minister held the groundbreaking ceremonies for several development projects while he was in the Lower Dir district. the main timergara Khwar road, the 4.5 km Kumbar Bypass road, the rCC bridges andheri and takatak maidan, the conversion of maidan’s category D hospital to category C hospital, the construction of the maidan to Brawal tunnel, the Balambat Children Park, and other projects all saw the chief minister perform groundbreaking ceremonies. Despite all challenges, the provincial government would carry out its developmental plan and would use every legal, political, and constitutional tool at its disposal to secure Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s fair share. He declared that citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a whole would take part in the actual march to islamabad to remove dishonest politicians. He stated that the project’s groundbreaking will take place soon once the codal formalities for the construction of the Dir motorway had been completed. Speaking on the occasion, Pti leader murad Saeed spoke at the event and said that if the residents of Swat and Dir had not left their homes today, the situation would have spiralled out of hand. the Pakhtunkhwa people were no longer willing to accept the war of other interests that had been decided behind closed doors. murad Saeed claimed, “14 fake Firs were filed against me when I stood with the people of malakand division to restore peace in the area.” He added that the plot to kill imran was hatched as he continued to push for true democracy in the nation. murad Saeed questioned who ordered the filing of 16 FIRs against Arshad Sharif and following whose call the late Arshad Sharif was fired from arY. “i believe that instead of islamabad, where there were only puppets in power with no real power, we should march to Pindi