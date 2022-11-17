Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday announced that he would approach the local and international courts against Geo/Jang Group and Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor for his ‘character assassination’ since he had ‘no hope in Pakistan’s justice system.’ In his video address on Wednesday, Imran Khan alleged that the PML-N, Jang Group and Geo were in cahoots in conspiring and starting campaigns against him such as the foreign funding and Toshakhana references. “Yesterday, this combination of the PML-N and Geo brought a “fraud” whose prior history was quickly exposed by social media,” Imran said. “They brought that fraud and did a whole programme where he said Imran Khan’s watch was sold at such a high price … and they did a whole propaganda campaign [against me].” Imran said he did not have any hope of justice from Pakistan’s legal system and had therefore decided to file a case in London against Geo Group and it would be made to answer for his character assassination. “I will pursue a case against this person, this fraud, in Dubai, and I will file a case against Geo in Dubai and Pakistan. I have decided that now we will take them to court because we will prove that Geo Group’s method in the country is propaganda — its purpose is not freedom of journalism but it uses its media group for an agenda. “This person they used and the programme they did […] if they did journalism with integrity then they’d have known he was a fraud […] he has no credibility and they wouldn’t have ever used such a witness,” the PTI chief said. Imran also said that he had prior experience with the UK courts and that is why he would be pursuing a case there. “Enough is enough. Yesterday Geo & Khanzada supported by Handlers slandered me through a baseless story cooked up by a known fraudster & internationally wanted criminal. I have spoken to my lawyers & I plan to sue Geo, Khanzada & the fraudster not only in Pak but also in UK & UAE.” A day earlier, Zahoor during an interview on Geo News claimed that the PTI government had sold an expensive Graff wristwatch — gifted to Imran by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman only for $2 million, worth approximately Rs280m at the time of sale in 2019. The case being dubbed here as ‘Toshakhana case’ involving the sale of state gifts received by Imran became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”. After months of evading the topic, Imran admitted in a written reply on Sept 8 that he had sold at least four presents — including a Graff wristwatch — he had received during his tenure as the prime minister. Zahoor’s claims brought the matter into the spotlight again on Tuesday night when he told the TV anchor that he had bought the watch through former accountability minister Shahzad Akbar and Farah Khan, a close aide of Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi. The Dubai-based businessman also claimed that Farah wanted to sell the watch for $4-5m “but after negotiations, I purchased it for $2 million”. The payment, he added, was made in cash on Farah’s insistence. The claims evoked an outcry from PTI leaders, including Akbar who denied Zahoor’s allegations. Imran had first announced his move to pursue legal proceedings and denied the programme’s allegations earlier in the day. PTI Chairman also said that his party is sitting back and watching, as the government decides to appoint the next army chief. He took a dig at the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif alleging that the former prime minister wants to appoint someone to ensure his protection. “Let them do what they want. Nawaz Sharif wants to appoint an army chief who will protect his interests. No army chief will go against the nation’s interests,” the PTI chief said commenting on the matter. In a meeting with senior journalists in Lahore, Khan also spoke about his ongoing Toshakhan case “The Toshakhana watch was sold in Islamabad and there is evidence [to prove it],” the PTI chairman said. Speaking about the alleged cipher and his claims regarding the United States’ involvement in his ouster in April following a no-confidence motion, Khan said that his statement in relation to the US was wrongly presented. “I spoke about prioritising national interest over my own. America toppled my government, but good relations will be maintained with them due to national interest,” the former premier said in meeting with journalists. Revealing about receiving an invitation to conduct negotiations, the PTI chairman said: “Message of negotiations is being sent to us, but we responded seeking an election date. Free and fair election has the solution to all the crises.” Khan, when speaking about PTI’s long march, said that the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ movement is showing its effects. “The nation’s awareness and movement stands strongly against the imported government. Attempts to bend the nation through oppression, fascism, and by violation constitutional rights are failing,” Khan said adding that the attempts to kill him and clear the way through bloodshed in the long march also fell flat. The PTI chairman also reiterated his stance on the need for rule of law in the country to ensure progress. “Rule of law ensures an independent nation, which take the country toward progress,” Khan said during the meeting. After Khan’s threat, Khanzada spoke over the phone with Geo News and told the former prime minister that all stories are aired after due diligence and he was ready to accept the PTI chief’s challenge. The journalist asked that if Khan believes that Zahoor was a “fraudster”, then why does he have the gifts? “If [Khan] did not sell the gifts to him, then whom did he sell it to?” “We always run a story after complete investigation. It isn’t our responsibility to find out to whom were the gifts sold; it is Imran Khan’s responsibility to tell the people.” Berating the former prime minister, Khanzada said that every time he hosts a show regarding PTI, he makes sure that the party’s leaders are invited, but they never show up. “We will face the PTI chairman in any court he wants to go,” Khanzada said. Khanzada, apart from other questions, demanded Khan to answer 11 important questions: Why were the gifts sold via Farah Gogi for $2 million dollars? If Imran Khan did not sell them, how did they reach Umar Farooq? If the gifts were sold not to Umar Farooq, then to whom? Was the money brought to Pakistan after gifts were sold? If the money was brought to Pakistan, where is the banking transaction? If money was not brought to Pakistan, where is this huge amount of cash? Why were the transactions shown as nearly Rs60 million and not Rs280 million? Did Imran Khan evade filing taxes or did he hide the money trail by not disclosing these transactions? In 2019, the gifts were priced at over Rs1 billion. Why were the gifts bought from Toshakhana by only paying a little over Rs20 million? Why was the national exchequer dealt damages of more than Rs1 billion? Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday challenged PTI chairman Imran Khan to go to court on Tosha Khana case. In a statement, she said that enough was enough, and Imran Khan would have to be accountable on foreign funding, corruption and money laundering. The minister said that Imran Khan bought the watch for Rs 20 million and sold it for Rs 280 million through handlers and its proceeds came to Pakistan as laundered money which was not declared. She said that Imran might file a case in Pakistan, Dubai or anywhere else he would have to show receipts. The minister said the question arises did Imran buy the watch for Rs 20 million and sold it for Rs 280 million the money was brought to Pakistan by Farah Gogi which was not declared. She asked Imran Khan instead of making announcements should give the date of filing the case. She challenged Imran to tweet the receipt of the sale of the watch along with the date of filing case in the court. She questioned what was the fault of Shahzeb Khanzada, Geo News, and Mir Ibrahim if Imran had sold the watch for Rs 280 million after purchasing it for Rs 20 million only. Marriyum Aurangzeb challenged Imran Khan to disclose who brought the watch money to Pakistan and how. Taking a jibe at Imran Khan, she said that his handlers Farah Gogi and Shahzad Akbar have been caught. She said that Imran leveled false accusations against others, but when he himself got caught red-handed, he claimed the accusations were baseless. Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran put political opponents in death cells on false charges, but when he was found guilty, he started mantra of baseless allegations. She reminded that Imran Khan did not respond to any notice of the Tosha Khana case and did not join any investigation.