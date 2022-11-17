Share:

In recent times Pakistan has been facing many problems, such as political change, poverty and recent floods which are playing a vital role in damaging its economy. Pakistan’s economy was badly affected due to the recent flood hits in the north­ern areas, which resulted in a major loss in imports and exports as well as the stock market. Pakistan be­came a victim of these catastrophic floods around the areas where most of the economic production takes place and due to this, there was a big gap left in the market.

Foreign aid has been donated in order to fulfil the margin and to stop Pakistan from going into bank­ruptcy. All international legal or­ders such as IMF and World Bank were being looked forward to for help whereas IMF’s new deals with Pakistan were not at the point of fi­nalisation, and with these circum­stances, Pakistan was facing a lot of trouble in the international mar­ket. The political change during this time also played a significant effect on the economy as this caused a civ­il strife around Pakistan and foreign policy had been much disturbed as well. The change of ministers also caused problems regarding several foreign agreements.

When Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took office, his first act was to stop Pakistan from going to­wards an economic crash, as he ap­pointed finance minister Miftah Is­mail who finalised deals with the IMF and World Bank in order to get initial funds. In the early 1900s, Pakistan was quite stable with a good dollar rate and the Pakistani rupee had gained strength in the international market. During the 2013 regime of Nawaz Sharif, the Pakistani rupee had its strength as well when Ishaq Dar (finance min­ister at that time) played an ex­cellent role in stabilising the dol­lar rate in Pakistan. Currently Isaq Dar has been appointed once again by Shehbaz Sharif to stabilise Pak­istan’s economy, it is evident that Pakistan once again will be going towards economic stability soon as the fluctuating rate of the dollar is being stabilised and imports and exports are being neutralised.

SHAYAAN WADOOD,

Islamabad